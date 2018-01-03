VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple EO A Surya Kumari on Tuesday refuted allegations that tantrik puja was performed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on December 26 by unknown persons.

Since a week, reports regarding tantrik puja performed in the temple had been circulating in the vernacular media. The temple trust board members, who met on Saturday demanded that Surya Kumari speak on the issue and put an end to the series of controversies defaming the temple.

However, on Tuesday some of the temple officials reportedly released CCTV footage of the incident, in which an unknown person was seen waiting outside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple with garlands. The time apparently was late night and date December 26.

Endowments Minister P Manikyala Rao called for a detailed inquiry into the incident and said that stern action would be initiated against the persons, if found guilty.

However, giving a political twist to the tale YSRC spokesperson Ambati Rambabu alleged that the tantrik puja was performed to make IT Minister Nara Lokesh the Chief Minister.