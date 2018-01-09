VIJAYAWADA: With more and more autorickshaw drivers, willingly or unwillingly, adapting to app-driven business, cost of auto rides in the city is increasingly becoming economical.While the intention behind using apps may be different for each autowala, bookings done through apps are saving consumers from being charged exorbitantly. For decades, autorickshaw drivers had been opposing the use of digital metres and charged fares as per their whims.

With the support of local politicians and trade unions, autorickshaw drivers continue to overcharge passengers, despite efforts made by the city police and the transport authorities. However, with the introduction of apps, such as Ola the situation, it seems has changed for the better for the passengers.“I used to pay Rs 60-70 to travel from my home near NTR Circle to my office near PWD Grounds. Ever since I started using Ola auto, I pay not more than Rs 30. I am able to better manage my monthly budget now,” said Y Sobha Lakshmi, a private sector employee.

While autorickshaw drivers charge anywhere between `15-20 per km, Ola charges about `7-8 per km. “This standardisation of tariff, in a way, is similar to (that done by) the digital meters. Hence, I started using the app. Further, it is more convenient as the auto comes to your doorstep and saves you from going through the harrowing experience of bargaining,” said P Sai Kiran, a banker residing in One Town.

With the demand for app-based services steadily increasing, more autowalas are registering themselves with the app-based services.

“Till early 2017, there were only a few auto drivers, who used Ola. Now there are more than 500 drivers,” said B Raju Yadav, who recently signed up with the Ola. Not just Ola, Uber too, which announced that it would resume auto services, would in all likelihood launch it in the state in the second half of the year.

Most of the enrolled auto drivers however, provide app-based services only on a part-time basis. This is because app-based bookings mean lower income.

“For example, there is a scheme of Rs 29 for 4 km. Ola only gives us Rs 18-20. So, I do most of the trips by orally fixing the fare. After dropping the customers in remote or interior parts of the city, I return to providing app-based (read Ola) service, so that I can find a trip. This is better than going without a passenger,” said G Sreenu, an auto driver, who had recently enrolled with the Ola.

Interestingly, autorickshaw trade unions, which strongly opposed digital meters, too see a positive side in the app-based business. “Since it is helping the public, we don’t have any objection. As long as the interests of the auto drivers are also protected, we don’t have any problem,” said Donepudi Shankar, convenor of the Autorickshaw Trade Unions’ Joint Action Committee.