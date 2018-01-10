VIJAYAWADA: The crime investigation department (CID) has launched a probe on a person who created fake documents to grab 5,400 square yards site in Gunadala area of the city.

CID SP Kalidas Ranga Rao said that based on a complaint lodged by the site owner against the person, who created forged documents in the sub-registrar’s office in Vijayawada to grab the land in Gunadala, a team of officials verified the survey number of the land and documents in Vijayawada and noticed that fake documents were created by the accused, who was claiming to be a certain Rama Rao.

The culprit also filed a petition in the high court claiming that the original documents of the property were destroyed during the agitation that took place after the killing of MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga in the city two-and-half decades ago. ‘’The officials have launched a hunt to detain the culprit, who created fake documents. As part of our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the accused also applied for the building plan in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, with fake documents,” Ranga Rao said.

The officials have also collected the photograph of the accused from a CCTV footage from an internet centre in Satyanarayanapuram, where he used to operate his mail, the SP said. The people can contact CID officials over phone : 9440627683 and 9963906839, if they are aware about the whereabouts of the accused, he said.