VIJAYAWADA: Despite the claims of the state government that the rate of growth of agriculture sector is significantly rising every year, the ground reality seems to be quite different. If one observes the changes in the extent of cultivable land in the state, it’s clear that the area is rapidly shrinking.

According to the statistics from the state agriculture department, the extent of cultivation in the ongoing Rabi has shrunk by two lakh hectares since last year. And compared to 2014, the farmers in the state have stopped agriculture operations in close to four lakh hectares. “The field of agriculture in AP is in a critical state. The area under cultivation has been rapidly decreasing. Since 2009-10, the state lost more than 10 lakh hectares,” explained former member of ICAR MVS Nagi Reddy.

“Sankranti is a festival of the farming community which celebrates the bountiful harvest. However, for the past few years, not many farmers have been able to get good yields.”

B Siva Prasad, a farmer from Pedapulipaka in Krishna district, said that the state is reeling under a rainfall deficit of over 40 percent and the state government has not prepared any contingency plan. “On the other hand, the erratic power supply also is not helping the farmers. While the neighbouring Telangana state, which struggled with power crisis, has started 24 hours power supply to farmers, our state, which boasts of having surplus power, is failing to give even nine hours of uninterrupted power,” he said.

On their part, the agriculture department officials said that they have already prepared contingency plans. “Even though there is a marginal decrease in the area of cultivation, we are able to derive more yields compared to previous years,” a senior official said.