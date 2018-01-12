ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his government’s commitment to provide better irrigation facility to drought-prone Rayalaseema region by completing the ongoing projects and developing Smart Water Grid.

Addressing a public meeting organised in Dharmavaram on Thursday to mark the end of the fifth phase of Janmabhoomi —Maa Vooru programme, he said that Telugu Ganga, Galeru and Nagari projects were started by former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. He was happy to announce that he completed the projects. The aim of the State government is to interlink Godavari - Krishna - Vamsadhara - Nagavali - Penna rivers in the coming years to tackle the water crisis. It will enable the State to utilise the available water resources in an optimum manner for the economic growth of the State. Steps have been taken to rejuvenate all the irrigation tanks of Sri Krishnadevaraya era. Handri Neeva and PABR canals will be widened.

“We executed Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme with an aim of providing water to Rayalaseema. A smart water grid will be developed to meet future water needs. The government has taken steps to develop Rayalseema as a horticulture hub. Farmers are being encouraged to opt for natural farming methods the State to increase the agricultural yield,” the Chief Minister said.

With the provision of water to Gollapalli reservoir, the proposal of setting up `12,000 crore Kia car factory in Anantapur district has materialized. The district is set to witness rapid industrial development in the coming years, he said. Naidu said that the government set a target of providing `10,000 assured monthly income to every family in the State.