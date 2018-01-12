VIJAYAWADA/ELURU: The Polavaram project work came to a standstill for a few hours on Thursday when about 3,000 workers boycotted their duties over non-payment of salaries for three months by Transstroy Ltd, which is the main contractor executing the mega project. This was the second time in six months the workers went on a strike over non-payment of salaries.

Truck drivers, construction workers, machinery operators and others, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and other states, boycotted work demanding immediate payment of salary arrears. However, the workers called off the strike after the officials from the state government and Transstroy representatives assured them that their salary arrears would be paid immediately.

When mediapersons asked the CEO of Polavaram Project Authority about the issue, he said he was unaware of the strike. “Why weren’t they paid the salaries?” he inquired with the officials who remained silent.