Former Cricketer Anil Kumble taking part in the National Youth Day celebrations at Maris Stella College auditorium in Vijayawada on Friday | P ravindra babu

VIJAYAWADA: Former Team India ace leggie Anil Kumble was the star attraction at the celebrations organised jointly by the Department of Youth Services and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) at the Maris Stella College auditorium, here in the city on Friday, to mark the National Youth Day.

Anil Kumble took part in the programme as a special guest, along with other eminent personalities such as the AP Special Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Communications Advisor to State government Parakala Prabhakar, businessman Pratap Sunder, Professor and a noted Vivekananda scholar B Alamelumanga, social activist Babu Baig, who had organised many youth awareness camps throughout the state, writer Mahjabeen Baig etc.

“The State government will soon issue allowances for all eligible unemployed youngsters,” said Minister for Youth, Sports, Skill Development, Unemployment Benefits, Kollu Ravindra as he addressed the gathering present.

He said that all the young men and women of the State should take inspiration from the life and work of Swami Vivekananda and lead themselves on the journey to be victorious in life.

New Guide

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) has invited veteran cricketer and former coach of Team India, Anil Kumble, for his guidance and ideas about the development of sports in the State.

The Discussion

N Bangara Raju, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, SAAP had discussed with him various aspects of sports, including setting up of centres for excellence.

The Plan

Anil Kumble has promised to pull in the services of legendary West Indian cricketers such as Courtney walsh and others for the betterment of cricket in the State.

He may be instrumental in bringing in coaches to train the State athletes. Coach of Usain Bolt, the world’s fastest man, could be a prize catch.

With help from Anil Kumble, SAAP is preparing the vision document to develop world-class athletes in the State by 2022.

The Visit

Anil Kumble later visited the Kanaka Durga Temple.