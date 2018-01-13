VIJAYAWADA: Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday caught Additional Commissioner GST (State Tax) U Yedukondalu red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 23.2 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, ACB officials raided the Commercial Tax Office in Edupugallu of Krishna district and caught Yedukondalu, superintendent Anant Reddy, ITD Cementation India Limited legal advisor A Satyanarayana and ITD deputy manager (accounts) Gopal Sharma striking a deal allowing the company a subsidy of Rs 4.2 crore on GST in return for illegal gratification.

The company’s representatives approached the accused officer through mediators a few days ago and offered him a bribe to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

It is understood that Anant Reddy and A Satyanarayana played a key role in the transaction.

“It was decided amongst the four that Rs 23.2 lakh would be paid to the additional commissioner as first instalment if he gave ITD Cementation India Limited a GST input subsidy.

ACB officials have made it clear that none would be spared. “Action will be taken not just against the Additional Commissioner and superintendent, but also the others who encouraged corruption,” said ACB Director General R P Thakur. He added that the case would be investigated further to find out if other officials were involved in the transaction.