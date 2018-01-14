VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Corporation Commissioner J Nivas inaugurated the three-day Rose Garden Festival at the Abhyudaya Junior College premises, here on Saturday.

The event is a feast for the eyes of nature lovers, as majority of them are spending time with the organisers and learning new techniques of rose plantation.

Around 600 varieties of roses and over 7,000 rose plants are on display to captivate the hearts of the visitors. The Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh (RSAP), has organised this three-day festival for the second consecutive year in the city as a State-level expo, with the support of Harita Priya Plant Lovers Association, along with the VMC.