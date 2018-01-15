VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) has successfully introduced energy conservation measures by replacing all the existing fluorescent bulbs with LED lights at various stations under the division, thereby saving Rs 131.15 lakh in revenues per annum.

According to SCR officials, the works taken up to adopt energy conservation measures included conversion of all 158 railway stations in the Vijayawada division to 100% LED lights.

With this 12.06 lakh units/per annum of electricity had been saved. As part of the initiative, all the level- crossing gates in the division had been identified and the lighting arrangements there converted to LEDs. This initiative had lead to a saving of 2.01 lakh units of power per annum.

Furthering the aim of energy conservation, the staff-quarters area in the jurisdiction of the division had been covered and 885 staff quarters in the Kakinada Port - Vijayawada section had been converted into 100% LED-lit places, thereby saving 1.51 lakh units of power per annum.

Rs 13.69 lakh per annum was saved in the process.

As on date, around Rs 15.58 lakh units of power, the cost of which is Rs 131.15 lakh per annum, have been saved by the division.

The achievement

As on date, around Rs 15.58 lakh units of power, the cost of which is Rs 131.15 lakh per annum, have been saved by the division.