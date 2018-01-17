VIJAYAWADA:At a time when star heroes in Tamil Nadu are entering politics, actor Suriya ruled out rumours of either entering politics or supporting any of the actor-turned politicians in the near future. However, he did not refrain from making statements on Andhra Pradesh politics.

The versatile actor, who is now touring the major cities in Andhra Pradesh for the promotion of his new movie ‘Gang’, dub of the Tamil film ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam’ and released during the Sankranti festive season, lauded the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for initiating measures against the prevention of corruption in the State. He also made interesting comments on opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, wishing him success on his padayatra. As part of his tour, Suriya was in the city on Monday night to meet his fans and supporters at G3 Cinemas (Raj & Yuvraj) and greet them for making his recent film a big hit.

In an interaction with media persons, he said, ‘’Since a decade, I am extending financial support to students towards education and health through Agaram Foundation. I will continue the same in future rather than entering into politics’’. He asked the youths, who welcomed him with a bike rally flouting traffic norms, to strictly follow the traffic rules to avoid road accidents.It can be recalled that Suriya began the Agaram Foundation, to help children, who dropped out of school early in Tamil Nadu, in 2008.

When asked about his tour on the success of his recent flick, Suriya thanked the film producers and distributors for releasing the film in theatres across Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti, despite stiff competition from the films originally made in Telugu. “That’s the major reason for touring the State and greeting the fans and supporters personally for making the film a big hit,” he said.The actor also expressed his willingness to act in an outright Telugu film in future. ‘’In the last three years, several scripts came to my notice, but a statement in this regard would be made only after the film’s shooting commenced,’’ Suriya said. The actor also visited theatres in Ongole and Nellore on Tuesday as part of his success tour.

Suriya, the star

Saravanan Sivakumar, known by his stage name Suriya - given to him by Mani Ratnam - is best known for his work in Tamil cinema. He debuted in Vasanth’s 1997 film ‘Nerrukku Ner’, produced by Mani Ratnam when he was 22 years old.

Major break

His major break in acting came in the form of ‘Nandha’, which was directed by Bala. In 2009, Suriya’s first release was K. V. Anand’s action-thriller ‘Ayan’, which went on to become the highest grossing Tamil film of the year.

The awards

He has got several awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, a Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor by the jury and also the Vijay Award for Best Actor for 2008 etc.(Source: IMDB)