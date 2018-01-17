VIJAYAWADA:Joy of Sankranti celebrations turned into gloom for a family living in the NTR Apartments at Nandigama in Krishna district on Monday, when Nallapalli Nitish Kumar, a first year intermediate student and loved member of the family, died on the spot after he fell from the roof of a five-storey apartment, while flying kite, said Nandigama police.The age of the deceased was only 15. He, along with his parents, stayed in a flat in the NTR Apartments.

According to Nandigama sub-inspector K Suresh, the tragic incident happened at around 6 pm on Monday evening when the boy was flying kite with his friends.As his kite flew high and the wind was strong he, in his effort to better control the kite’s flight, went behind to the edge of the roof and fell. He sustained grievous head injuries and died within seconds. Upon hearing the thud of his fall and the screams of his friend, his parents and other residents of the apartment rushed to the spot and took him to the local private hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead. “A case under section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered against the incident. Body was sent to the government hospital for post-mortem,” said Suresh.A pall of gloom descended in the family with Nitish’s sudden demise.