VIJAYAWADA: Burglars broke into a locked house in Maruthi Colony under Patamata police station limits and decamped with 40 sovereign of gold ornaments and Rs 34,000 in cash, reportedly in the late hours of Monday. The house owner M Srinivas, with his family, had been out of station for a week. He went to Tirupati to visit the Lord Venkateswara Temple.

On the morning of Tuesday the neighbours noticed that the lock of the house was broken. They informed Srinivas. He then cancelled his trip and rushed to Vijayawada and lodged a complaint with the police.

He reported the loss of two gold bangles, a gold chain, a pair of ear studs, two black-beaded chains, other ornaments and cash from his house. When the police inspected the house they found the almirah and wardrobes open, with clothes and other household articles strewn all over the floor.

According to Patamata circle inspector (CI) K Damodhar, the house was burgled in the absence of its owners, late into the night on Monday. Patamata police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. “Police are scaning the footage of the CCTV camera, which was installed near the entrance to the house and have collected some clues from the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding miscreants,” said CI Damodhar.