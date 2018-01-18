VIJAYAWADA: Invecas Inc in association with Globalfoundries, which is one of the leading global semiconductor manufacturing companies, has evinced interest in setting up a Semiconductor Manufacturing Park in Amaravati. The talks with the global firm are in an advanced stage, according to Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) which is facilitating the establishment of the firm.The announcement was made during the inauguration of 16 small and medium IT and ITES firms at two IT parks in Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

“The Globalfoundries and Invecas have partnered together and are the second leading semiconductor manufacturer and chip designer in the world. They expressed their keenness to set up shop in Amaravati and the discussions are in an advanced stage. Once the semiconductor park becomes operational, it will generate 3,000 jobs,” said the CEO of APNRTS K Sambasiva Rao.

IT minister Nara Lokesh, who inaugurated the 16 software firms, said that another firm State Street will begin operations at Medha Towers in Gannavaram shortly. “This will generate job opportunities for 1,000 commerce graduates,” he announced. Elaborating on the state government’s plans to promote IT sector in the state, Lokesh said that four clusters are being developed simultaneously. “We are developing Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur as IT clusters and each of them would create 2.5 lakh jobs in the next 10 years. So, 10 lakh IT jobs will be created in the state in 10 years,” he said.

Lokesh claimed that 24,000 IT jobs had already been created since he took over as the minister nine months ago. Lokesh further said that the government was aware that Amaravati would be successful only when jobs were created. “About 30 percent of IT employees in major cities in India are from AP. So, we are working to create opportunities in our state itself so that they don’t have to migrate to other states,” he added.

NRI Affairs advisor to the government Vemuru Ravi Kumar said that APNRT facilitated establishment of 54 IT firms in 16 months and was on its way to ensure 50 more in the next six months. He said that to prepare skilled manpower, about 10 training institutes were set up in Mangalagiri. “Earlier, after graduation youngsters used to go to Ameerpet from Amaravati. Now you can avail the same training here,” he said.An MoU between Veda IIT and JNTU, Kakinada, to provide skilled training and another between APNRT and iKeva -- for creating necessary office infrastructure -- were inked on the occasion. Minsiters Kollu Ravindra, Nakka Anand Babu, DGP M Malakondiah and others were also present.