VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Thursday that 50 per cent of people in Hyderabad still have business in Andhra Pradesh and hence, catching up with southern peers should not be a problem for Andhra Pradesh and its new capital city. Kumar was delivering a keynote address at the collectors’ conference in Vijayawada on Thursday. Andhra Pradesh has a whopping difference of nearly `35,000 compared to other Southern states in Per Capita Income.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s request, Rajiv Kumar on lighter note said: “With double-digit growth rate and having 50 percent people in Hyderabad still doing business in Andhra Pradesh, taking care of PCI gap with other Southern State should not be a problem.”

Rajvi Kumar, who explained in detail about rapid economic development needs and plans for doubling farmer income levels, poverty alleviation, need for the emphasis on infrastructure and connecting, housing, fourth Industrial revolution, cooperative and competitive federalism, said it was time to take up PPPP (Public-Private-Personal-Partnership) instead of PPP (Public-Private partnership) to make the people of the country part of development.