VIJAYAWADA: “I want to clear the Engineering Services Exam and do my bit for the community. I just won two gold medals — one for topping the Civil Engineering Department and the other for topping the institute. This is life changing!” gushes Meda Lakshmi Sailaja of IIIT Nuzvid, which awarded graduation certificates to 937 students at its third convocation ceremony on Thursday.Sailaja believes her achievement will inspire students from rural backgrounds who dream of becoming successful engineers. “I hail from a poor family. My mother works in a small school and my father passed away years back. I’m so lucky to have made it to IIIT Nuzvid.

I couldn’t have finished at the top of the institute without my mother’s support. We’ve been through so many setbacks and hard times, it’s her positivity that has brought me this far in life. I’m preparing for GATE now. After that I would like to join the IES,” the native of Palakollu says. A few feet away, Sai Boothkuri can barely contain his excitement at having secured gold medal in the Electronics and Communication Department. The youngster says his father will always be his role model.P5

“The medal I won today belongs to my father and his hard work. His dreams of studying were dashed by severe poverty, so he took it upon himself to ensure that I could pursue my dreams. It’s his long hours toiling as a daily wage earner that secured my life. I have been selected by Intel to work for a package of `10 lakh per annum. I completed my internship at the company in my Btech final year and soon secured a job,” says Sai.Rakonde Sanju, the Computer Science Department’s top performer, too, is having a tough time believing her luck. IIIT Nuzvid changed her life, admits the 21-year-old.

“I hail from a poor family. My father runs a small textile shop along with my elder brother. I am quite happy to have received the gold medal. It has been my dream. I have secured a job in Redhat Technologies. As of now, I don’t want to do research, I’d like to go for Mtech after a while. My family is so proud of me. I can now take care of my younger siblings’ education,” she smiles.

The Mechanical Department’s topper Kondru Siva Kumar too shares similar thoughts. The 22-year-old from Vizianagaram says IIIT Nuzvid is the best place for those who dream to become successful engineers. “I and my younger brother secured admissions in the institute. We’re so glad we did not burden our parents with education expenses. I hail from an agricultural family. Both my parents are farmers. I will soon secure a job and look after my parents,” he says.

Chitturi Sandhya Rani who came out with flying colours from the Mtech batch dedicates her achievement to her mother who is an anganwadi teacher. “I want to become an IAS officer and serve the people of my country directly,” she tells TNIE. Precisely 937 students from both Btech and Mtech batches took part in the institute’s convocation ceremony.

On the third convocation of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), 12 Btech students and two Mtech students bagged gold medals.State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who graced the ceremony, says the state would progress only if modern technology was used for the development of the Education Sector. Addressing the students and elated parents, the Minister says Nuzvid would be developed into an IT hub and hopes for 100 per cent campus placements in the coming years.