VIJAYAWADA: The CID officials detained CSI bishop G Daivasirvadam (67) for allegedly misappropriating church funds and for indulging in a land scam, on Saturday.A minor tension prevailed on the church premises in Governorpet area, while CID sleuths tried to arrest Sudhir Samuel, who is one of the members and a close relative of Daivasirvadam. While Samuel managed to flee the spot, the CID officials detained the bishop and grilled him till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Daivasirvadam criticised the CID officials for detaining him without serving a proper notice. “I have been serving as a bishop for the last few years. All the accusations made against me are false,” Daivasirvadam said while addressing the media.Meanwhile, one of the complainants Rudrapati Prem Kumar (a member of the church welfare association) alleged that Daivasirvadam had been misappropriating church funds for more than a decade and stated that he was ‘illegally elected’ back in 2002.