VIJAYAWADA: HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday instructed Principal Secretary Adityanath Das to constitute a two-member committee to look into the alleged irregularities at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) campuses in Nuzvid and RK Valley (Idupulapaya). During the institute’s third convocation ceremony on Thursday, a top-ranking student sought to speak with the minister regarding problems on the Nuzvid campus. The minister is understood to have given the student his personal number to elaborate on the issues plaguing the campus.

The minister has sought a detailed report on the matter from the newly-formed committee and said he would take action against those indulging in wrongdoing once the panel submitted its findings.

According to sources, both campuses in Andhra Pradesh lack proper teaching aid. Though the institutes were set up in 2008, till date, classes are being conducted by lecturers who have no proper experience. When the matter was brought to the notice of authorities earlier, it was assured that professors would be recruited soon, bot nothing has been done so far. Recently, the faculty of IIIT Nuzvid requested Ganta Srinivasa Rao to promote them from the post of lecturers to assistant professors.

Apart from this, lack of coordination between teaching and non-teaching staff and improper recruitment of contract employees has created a troublesome atmosphere, driving four IIIT Nuzvid students to suicide in 2017.B Sai, a student of IIIT RK Valley said there were “so many problems” on the campus. “The libraries lack proper books, labs don’t have good technicians to guide and teach us and the lecturers are not good. There are many such things that make it impossible for us to meet industry standards.”

Meanwhile, students who enrolled in the sixth batch of integrated engineering courses in IIIT Idupulapaya and IIIT Nuzvid are facing hurdles in getting their graduation certificates. The institutes are allegedly refusing to give certificates to students who have fee dues. As the fee reimbursement from the State government has been delayed by a few months, several students have been unable to pay the their fee.

The fees for the six-year integrated PUC and Btech course is `2.32 lakh. Students from open category have to pay `68,000 and BC students `33,264 and students from SC and ST category `26,640 for the course. Rest of the amount will be reimbursed by the government.

Srinivas, a student of IIIT Nuzvid, says, “My fees hasn’t been reimbursed for the past six months. I have to pay `10,000 to the institute, but am in no position to do so as my father passed away recently. ”

However, IIIT Nuzvid registrar Vibha said the institute is issuing pass certificates to students.

“Generally, pass certificates will be given once all dues are cleared,” she said.

