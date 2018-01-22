VIJAYAWADA: Congress Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao has written a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking an inquiry into the irregularities in LIC (wages paid in dummy names to temporary workers and discrepancies in regularisation of temporary workers) and do justice to the victims, who mostly belong to SC, ST and OBC categories.

Rao said temporary workers of LIC were paid wages in dummy names till July 2011 by Machilipatnam, Nellore and Visakhapatnam divisions of Andhra Pradesh and Warangal and Karimnagar divisions in Telangana.

He said the facts were included in the inquiry reports of Assistant Labour Commissioner (Central), Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), CBI and LIC Zonal Vigilance officers. In fact, the wage payments in the original names of the temporary workers were started only from August 2011 following complaints made by INTUC leaders.

He said LIC divisions were not implementing the interim orders of the Hyderabad High Court, in respect of INTUC temporary workers belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories.

Temporary workers are being victimised for making complaints and for approaching courts for justice,” he said.

The Congress leader said temporary workers who have worked for only 85 days from 1985 to 1991 were regularised in 2017 as per Supreme Court judgment, whereas the INTUC workers, who are in similar footing, are not being considered by LIC.

He said LIC officials of these branches are not sending the correct information to their higher authorities and misguiding the government through the inquiry reports of statutory authorities revealed wage payments in dummy names.

Rao requested the Finance Minister for a detailed inquiry for ensuring justice to the temporary workers.