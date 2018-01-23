VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada city is experiencing cooler climes since Saturday, with temperature, especially during nights, dropping slightly. According to the officials of Met department, with cold winds blowing across the city, the minimum temperature dropped by two degrees on Monday. It was 14 degree Celsius. Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that there were slight fluctuations in the temperature and it occurred due to the ongoing climatic conditions.

Nagaratna, weather forecast officer of IMD Hyderabad however, said that there was no cold wave in the city. “As of now there are no cyclones or cold waves in the State. These are just normal cool winds that generally occur in the last leg of winter. From now on, the day temperature in Vijayawada city, along with other places in the State will increase and gradually the winter will end,” she said.

Though the night temperature dipped to 14°C on Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city rose to 32.5°C, 2.5 degrees above normal, on Monday. Even though the day temperature was above normal, heavy circulation of cold wind in the city made the citizens shiver.The temperature last year was similar, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius. The temperature in the corresponding period the year before, however, was a notch lower. During this time in 2016, the minimum temperature in Vijayawada was 13 degree Celsius. However, in 2015, 2014 and 2013, the minimum temperatures recorded were 16, 15.8 and 14.9 degree Celsius respectively.

