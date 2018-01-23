VIJAYAWADA: A Hyderabad-based woman on Monday met Director General of Police (DGP) M Malakondaiah and lodged a complaint alleging that Water Resource Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao’s brother Devineni Chandrasekhar and minister’s close aides were threatening to kill her and her family. In her complaint, Atluri Pravija, 22, a resident of Hyderabad, alleged that Devineni Chandrasekhar, minister’s gunmen and officials were threatening to kill her family if they failed to register their four acres of land in Nandigama in his name.

“Devineni Chandrasekhar called us many times and threatened us when we objected to his demand to register our land in his name. We have call recordings and other proof,” said Pravija.Pravija lives in Hyderabad with her husband A Suresh Kumar. As her share in her parents’ property, Pravija got the land in Nandigama.

“With a lame excuse that my father and Chandrasekhar have failed financial transactions, he is now demanding that we should give him the land that belongs to me. They even reprimanded me when we spoke against him. Unable to bear their torture, I even tried to commit suicide once,” Pravija said.

The couple had lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police station in Hyderabad against minister Umamaheswara Rao and his brother on January 12.

When asked about the direct involvement of the minister in the issue, she said, “Though there is no direct involvement of Umamaheswara Rao in the issue, his staff and gunmen called us from his official phone and warned us to withdraw the cases against them. We have proofs and submitted the same to the DGP.”

Meanwhile, responding to TNIE call, the Water Resource Minister said the case was sub judice. “It’s a civil case and court will look into it. There is no truth in the allegations made by the couple,” the minister said.