VIJAYAWADA: In a development that would expedite the process of launching international services from Gannavaram, the State government issued a gazette notification declaring Vijayawada airport as an authorised immigration check post. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order - 1), Vijayawada, will be the civil authority for the check post.

In the GO (MS) 7 issued on Tuesday by the Principal Secretary (Home) AR Anuradha, it is said that the airport is an authorised immigration check post and place of entry and exit (arrival and departure) for all classes of foreigners. The airport authorities expect that the immigrations services are likely to begin in the next couple of months. The officials also said that the customs check will also be available soon. Already, training has been given to two teams in Hyderabad to facilitate customs check at the airport, the officials added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, earlier last week, stated that international services will begin this year. According to the airport officials, a few international airlines had already conducted surveys and a few have expressed interest to launch services to Singapore and Dubai.It may be recalled here that Vijayawada airport was given international tag in May last year. Meanwhile, the airport authorities said that the runway expansion and other development works were going on at a brisk pace.