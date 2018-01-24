VIJAYAWADA: CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar has directed the officials concerned to prepare estimates for the development of lake at Sattenapalli. He also asked the officials to prepare proposals to give a facelift to Vavilala Gopala Krishna ghat in the town on the lines of Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

The Commissioner, who visited the town on Tuesday following the request of Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, said that designs will be prepared for landscaping, developing the children’s park and the bund area. Kodela suggested that a statue of NT Rama Rao be erected in the middle of the lake. The Speaker also appealed to the Commissioner to develop the road near the lake, which leads to railway station, into a four-lane one.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now