VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have opened an executive lounge, the first-ever on the platform no 1 at the Vijayawada Railway Station on Wednesday. Divisional railway manager (Vijayawada Division) R Dhananjayulu, along with the IRCTC group general manager D Narasing Rao formally inaugurated the facility. The executive lounge is equipped with a host of facilities to provide comfortable waiting to the rail commuters.

The lounge includes facilities like free Internet, soft beverages, hot beverages like tea/coffee, newspapers, magazines, TV, instrumental music, washroom, locker, luggage rack etc. A separate waiting room is also there for female passengers. The entry charge to the executive lounge is `150 for first two hours, plus `50 for each additional hour.

Spread over a 370 sq mt area, the executive lounge also has a mezzanine floor, a shower room with a shower kit (toothbrush, paste, tongue cleaner, shaving razor, shaving foam, bath soap and bath towel) made accessible for use at a charge of `150. The combo breakfast will be served for `150, snacks combo for `150, lunch and dinner combos (veg and non-veg) for ` 250 and `275 per person. The executive lounge is built at an expenditure of `1 crore, with capital support extended by the IRCTC.

Where?

On platform No1 of Vijayawada Railway Station

The facilities

Free Internet, soft beverages, hot beverages, newspapers, magazines, TV, music, washroom, locker, luggage rack etc. Separate waiting room for ladies.

The Charge

J150 for first two hours, plus J50 for each additional hour

The food available

Combo breakfast: J150

Snacks combo: J150,

Lunch and dinner combos:

J250 and J275 per person.