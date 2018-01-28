VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday appealed to people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, to participate in the statewide ‘Suryaaradhana’ programme, intended to promote a healthy lifestyle in the society, on Sunday morning. Naidu, himself will offer Surya Namaskar at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here at 7 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi, the Chief Minister said directions had already been issued to the endowments department, Walk Board, educational institutions and district collectors to organise Suryaaradhana at all the temples, mosques and churches. “Irrespective of religion and caste, all should pray to the Sun as all of us benefit from sunlight,” he stressed. Describing the Sun as Justice Chakravarthy, he said the celestial body does equal justice to everyone without discrimination and expecting anything in return. “Sun is a big attraction not only spiritually but also scientifically. Sunlight gives us Vitamin D. Amid scores of stars, Sun is our centre of energy.... we can produce power and reduce pollution,” he explained, adding that worshipping the Sun God bestows not only physical but also mental health and wealth.

Naidu, who returned from Davos on Friday after attending the World Economic Forum, was passionate about Surya Namaskars. “As I was away in Davos on Ratha Saptami day (January 24), the programme has been deferred to this Sunday on the advice of pundits. Henceforth, we will conduct this either on Ratha Saptami or on the Sunday following the festival,” he said. The TDP president, who is also very particular about fitness, recalled that badminton coach Pullela Gopichand had revealed Surya Namaskar as the secret of his fitness. “It is the basic yoga exercise. Simple,” he pointed out.

In the same breath, Naidu announced that Bhu Aradhana (worship of Mother Earth) will be conducted as a state festival in the future. “As we are burdening the land and polluting it, we should worship it and a programme will soon be chalked out,” he said.

‘BJP must honour coalition dharma’

The TDP president said he had directed his party leaders not to speak against the saffron party and revealed that he had taken one to task recently at an airport for crossing the line. When asked about the recent statements of some BJP leaders, he said he was strictly adhering to the coalition dharma and it was up to the BJP leadership to decide whether or not to do the same. “If they don't want to, we can bid them adieu and do what is necessary,” he said. Meanwhile, the BJP hit back, accusing the TDP chief of violating coalition dharma.

‘Travelled to Davos despite ill-health’

Revealing that he had pain in his right hand for about 10 days, the Chief Minister said he went to Davos despite doctor’s suggestion that he drop all travel plans. He also disclosed that he had loose bowels during his stay at Davos and also couldn't sleep properly. “But, I did not skip even a single meeting. I did all this for the sake of the State. The Davos trip gave me more satisfaction this time as the AP Pavilion stood as a major attraction,” he said.