Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra government bets big on four mega tourism projects for Amaravati

Projects as part of Amaravati Central Park to be developed with investment of Rs 115 crore.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which predicts a significant rise in tourist footfalls in Amaravati by 2025, has decided to develop four mega tourism projects in the capital region. As part of this, the ADCL is in the process of identifying private firms for development of two family entertainment centres (FECs), one sports and recreation club, and a resort.

It is learnt that all four projects would be developed with a minimum investment of `115 crore. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) urban planning department said, “The four projects are part of the Amaravati Central Park project, which is coming up in Sakhamuru. While `30 crore is estimated to cost for development of the FECs and resort each, the sports and recreation club would be developed with `25 crore. However, if the developers want to invest more, they can do so.”
Land for the projects has also been surveyed by officials. While one FEC will come up in Sakhamuru village in two acres, the other will be built in another two acres at Inavolu village.

The resort and sports and recreation club too will come up in Inavolu village in three and four acres respectively. While the ADCL has invited Request For Proposals (RFPs) for the projects under PPP model, prospective developers have sought the project feasibility reports.  

The facilities at the FECs would include food courts, multiplexes and gaming zones. “The sports and recreation club would have indoor stadium, indoor jogging track, outdoor and indoor gyms, courts for tennis, badminton, and squash, and others,” the officials explained. After identification of developers, the projects were expected to be ready in two years. “As per the terms, 25 per cent of the facilities should be developed within 12 months from the date of award of the project. Subsequently, others will also take shape,” another official explained.

Amaravati tourism
More than 10,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Amaravati by 2025
Tourist footfalls for domestic and foreign segments in AP are expected to grow at eight per cent and five percent respectively
Amaravati may contribute six per cent in domestic segment and 33 per cent in foreign
Tourism projects include: 2 family entertainment centres, one sports and recreation club, and one three-star resort
Minimum estimated cost of the projects: J115 crore
Projects are part of Amaravati Central Park, which will come up in 11-acre land

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati Central Park Amaravati tourism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 