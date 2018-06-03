Andhra government bets big on four mega tourism projects for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which predicts a significant rise in tourist footfalls in Amaravati by 2025, has decided to develop four mega tourism projects in the capital region. As part of this, the ADCL is in the process of identifying private firms for development of two family entertainment centres (FECs), one sports and recreation club, and a resort.

It is learnt that all four projects would be developed with a minimum investment of `115 crore. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL) urban planning department said, “The four projects are part of the Amaravati Central Park project, which is coming up in Sakhamuru. While `30 crore is estimated to cost for development of the FECs and resort each, the sports and recreation club would be developed with `25 crore. However, if the developers want to invest more, they can do so.”

Land for the projects has also been surveyed by officials. While one FEC will come up in Sakhamuru village in two acres, the other will be built in another two acres at Inavolu village.

The resort and sports and recreation club too will come up in Inavolu village in three and four acres respectively. While the ADCL has invited Request For Proposals (RFPs) for the projects under PPP model, prospective developers have sought the project feasibility reports.

The facilities at the FECs would include food courts, multiplexes and gaming zones. “The sports and recreation club would have indoor stadium, indoor jogging track, outdoor and indoor gyms, courts for tennis, badminton, and squash, and others,” the officials explained. After identification of developers, the projects were expected to be ready in two years. “As per the terms, 25 per cent of the facilities should be developed within 12 months from the date of award of the project. Subsequently, others will also take shape,” another official explained.

Amaravati tourism

More than 10,000 foreign tourists are expected to visit Amaravati by 2025

Tourist footfalls for domestic and foreign segments in AP are expected to grow at eight per cent and five percent respectively

Amaravati may contribute six per cent in domestic segment and 33 per cent in foreign

Tourism projects include: 2 family entertainment centres, one sports and recreation club, and one three-star resort

Minimum estimated cost of the projects: J115 crore

Projects are part of Amaravati Central Park, which will come up in 11-acre land