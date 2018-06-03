Home Cities Vijayawada

Pothole-riddled Labbipet needs urgent attention

Undue delay in re-carpeting the roads xposing a grave threat to motorists and pedestrians commuting through the locality

Overflowing garbage bins have become a common sight at Labbipet area in Vijayawada; the badly-damaged road is causing severe inconvenience to residents | R V K Rao

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pothole-riddled roads in the temple street of Labbipet are causing much inconvenience to those commuting through the locality. Despite several complaints made by the residents to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), no steps have been taken so far to repair the damaged road.

‘’Over the past few months, construction activity has gained momentum in the locality with a convention centre and a few apartments having sprung up. Hectic construction activity meant daily arrival of heavy vehicles carrying material like cement, sand, steel, etc and resultant extensive damage to the road,’’ said K Nagaraju, a resident.

A representation was also submitted to the engineering department officials of the VMC to address the problem ahead of monsoon, he added.

“Apart from bad roads, the undue delay in re-carpeting the roads is causing severe inconvenience to the residents. After digging roads for laying underground drainage pipelines and cables, the civic body is taking its own time to repair the pothole-filled roads posing a grave threat to the motorists and pedestrians commuting through the locality,’’ said Ch Visweswara Rao, a retired employee, who resides in the locality.
Another major problem haunting the locality is indiscriminate burning of garbage on the roadside, despite the authorities carrying out an intensive campaign against dumping of waste.

‘’During my morning walks, I often encounter an unpleasant sight of waste strewn on the roadside. Waste is dumped on the road sides in the locality during late night, taking advantage of the absence of street lights. We are fed up with the menace,’’ said Sk Meeravali, another resident of the locality.

When contacted, VMC chief engineer P Adiseshu admitted that the issue of roads riddled with potholes came to his notice a few days ago. Instructions were given to officials to prepare estimates for recarpeting the temple street stretch damaged due to laying of UGD pipelines. A survey will be conducted shortly to identify the other damaged roads in the locality and will be recarpeted before monsoon commences, he said.

