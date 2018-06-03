Thunderstorm kills nine in two days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nine people were killed in lightening and thunderstorms across the State since Friday evening. Seven people were killed on Saturday and two on Friday night. Meanwhile, weathermen have warned that the public should stay indoors as the thunderstorm activity is likely to continue for the next four days, until June 6. A man aged 30 was killed in lightning strike at Nelimani Kandriga in Thottambedu mandal near Srikalahasti.

According to the officials of the Disaster Management Authority on Saturday, two people from Nellore district, two people from Srikakulam district, one person each from Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Chittoor district were killed in lightening strikes. Apart from human loss, domestic animals were also killed across the State in lightening and thunderstorm.

The ancient Chandragiri fort in Chittoor district also suffered damages in lightning.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy rain is likely in the Rayalaseema region in the next 48 hours and heavy thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are likely at isolated places in all districts North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, heavy rains lashed Tirupati, a few places of Chittoor, Nellore, Srikakulam and few other districts in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra regions.

Pre-monsoon rain and thundershowers brought down temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius at various places in the State on Saturday. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions received heavy rains and strong gales. meanwhile, coastal areas of the State received moderate rain accompanied by strong winds. Vizianagaram district received the maximum amount of rainfall of 11 cm on Saturday, followed by Chittoor, Krishna, West Godavari and Nellore districts with over 7 cm rainfall.

Weathermen state that the presence of cumulonimbus clouds and active monsoon in the southern region led to heavy rains and gusty winds in the State. The Disaster Management Authority also issued lightning strike alerts in the districts of Chittoor, Nellore, Srikakulam, Krishna, Vizianagaram and a few other districts.

The officials of APSDMA warned of heavy rain across the State on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday. Speaking to Express, K Nagarathna, weather forecast officer of IMD, said, “The intensity of these showers will be more in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions due to heavy circulation of tidal winds and cumulonimbus clouds. These pre-monsoon showers occurred due to the occurrence of monsoon winds in the nearby regions. This circulation of winds will persist and we expect good rain to continue in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema for another 2-3 days. A fall in the temperature is also expected.”