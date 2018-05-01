Home Cities Vijayawada

Asthma 'most under-diagnosed' condition

Asthma is the most under-diagnosed and untreated condition and parents whose children suffer from it must properly adhere to their physician’s instructions, Dr Durga Prasad of Chinnari Hospitals said.

Published: 01st May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asthma is the most under-diagnosed and untreated condition and parents whose children suffer from it must properly adhere to their physician’s instructions, Dr Durga Prasad of Chinnari Hospitals said.

Speaking during an awareness session organised on the hospital premises here on Monday to mark the World Asthma Day, the doctor said: “If the children with asthma take their medications properly, then their condition is treatable. Many with the condition must continue their medications for longer time.” The most common symptoms that occur during asthma attacks include tightness in chest, shortness of breath, recurring cough and wheezing. Because of narrow opening of the airway, the patients have trouble breathing, which causes wheezing, he said.

Vijayawada’s air quality has registered a sharp deterioration after the city was designated as part of the state capital Amaravati.  Existing pollution level in the city exceeds the standard level of killer particles by five to six times and is associated with significant increase in health risks. Not just the elderly and youth, but children and even healthy people fall prey to the rising pollution. Long term exposure could cause lung cancer, the doctor said.

Increased intake of vitamins E and C, green vegetables and olive oil and reducing salt consumption are some of the preventive measures an asthmatic person should take. Consumption of Omega-3 Fatty Acid-rich food, which is anti-inflammatory by nature, is also advisable, Durga Prasad added. The representatives from CIPLA company were present on the occasion.

Chronic care

Organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma in collaboration with WHO, May 1 is celebrated as World Asthma Day. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the annual event.

