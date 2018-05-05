Vijayawada-Machilipatnam four-laning works to end by November

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector B Lakshmikantham said that Vijayawada-Machilipatnam four-laning works would be completed by November. He said that the flyover at Benz Circle, which is a part of the four-laning project, would also be ready by December.The collector, who participated in ‘meet the press’ conference on Friday, said all infrastructure development projects--including airport expansion, Kanaka Durga flyover, storm water drain project and others would be completed within stipulated time. “The Machilipatnam port development will also begin shortly,” he said.

He further added that Krishna district has topped the state with highest public satisfaction level. “Due to the effective implementation of the welfare and development schemes, the satisfaction level has gone up from 48 per cent last year to 77 per cent now.

The Krishna district has also excelled in development of basic infrastructure in rural areas. We are in the first place in grievance redressal as well,” he said. Lakshmikantham said the digitisation of classrooms in all the government schools in the district would be completed by June. “NRIs are supporting the project under AP Janmabhoomi initiative,” he observed.