Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh officials plan yet another metro study tour, this time in Denmark

The state government is all set to send a delegation to Copenhagen for studying the successful implementation of the metro project there. 

Published: 07th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a metro used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state government is all set to send a delegation to Copenhagen for studying the successful implementation of the metro project there. Principal Secretary (CRDA) Ajay Jain, Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation (AMRC) Managing Director NP Ramakrishna Reddy, CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar and Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner J Nivas will be part of the team which will fly to the Danish capital in the last week of May.“The Copenhagen metro project is considered the best light metro project in the world. We will study its implementation and see if we can adopt its practices in the execution of the Vijayawada light metro,” AMRC MD NP Ramakrishna Reddy said.  

Interestingly, state officials have already visited China, Malaysia and other countries — besides touring within India — to deepen their understanding of the workings of medium metro rail projects.
Systra Group, which is preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the light metro project, had played a role in the design engineering of the Copenhagen metro, some of the stations of which are located underground. 

It maybe noted that the AMRC too is planning to build a 1-km-long stretch of the Vijayawada metro near the airport in Gannavaram underground. The study tour comes at a time when the AMRC is mulling to extend the metro corridor from Gannavaram to Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) to the State Secretariat in Velagapudi. “The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had previously prepared a DPR for two corridors in Vijayawada. Now that we are preparing it from scratch, we want to explore the possibility of extending it till the Secretariat. Systra Group has surveyed the area and will submit the DPR soon,” Ramakrishna Reddy explained. The DPR is expected to be ready by September. 

The extension of the metro corridor till Amaravati will increase expenses significantly. 
The light metro is expected to cost `200 crore per km. Covering the 15 km stretch between Pandit Nehru Bus Station and the Secretariat will escalate the initially proposed cost of the project — `5,000-`5,500 crore (for two corridors within Vijayawada) — by over ` 3,000 crore. Metro rail officials defended the proposal saying it would be beneficial for the state in the long run.

RPF for Vizag metro soon  
The AMRC is gearing up to invite request for proposal (RFP) for the Vizag metro project. “The process of identification of the contractor for metro is at an advanced stage. We will issue the RFP notification to firms that filed Expression of Interest-cum-Request For Quotation bids, once the government gives a green signal,” Ramakrishna Reddy said. Though the State issued orders specifying the area under Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation was metropolitan area, the Centre wrote a letter to AMRC saying the entire city of Vizag was not declared metropolitan “which is a departure from practice being followed”. So the govt issued a GO.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CRDA AMRC

Comments

More from this section

22 IAS officers, including collectors, reshuffled in Andhra Pradesh

Mahila Mithra scheme a big hit in Vijayawada

CM N Chandrababu Naidu demands monthly report card on Amaravati works soon

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats