CM Chandrababu Naidu moots sex offender registry

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the State government was planning to prepare a ‘sex offenders registry’ on the lines of rowdy sheets and put photographs and details of sex offenders online.

Addressing a large public gathering at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada on Monday evening after participating in ‘Aada Biddalaku Rakshanaga Kaduludam’ rally to condemn the sexual offenses against women and girls, the Chief Minister assured that his government would do everything possible to put a check on sexual offenses.

Apart from strengthening the Police Department by creating special cells and special task forces to deal with such cases, he said a special fund would also be set up to take care of the victims of sexual offenses.

Describing incidents of rape as a bolt on the face of humanity, Naidu stressed the need for everyone to condemn such incidents and work together to prevent such things from happening. “Dachepalle incident should be the last one and for those resorting to such crimes, it will be their last day on the earth,” he said.

Explaining how he mobilised all the police force and formed 17 teams to nab the accused in Dachepalli incident and how technology like drones were used to ferret out the accused, Naidu said unable to escape, the accused resorted to suicide.

“Everyone should condemn such incidents and there is a need for a change in the mindset of the people,” Naidu stressed while criticising those who want to use the incident to get political mileage.Emphasising on the need for educating the children at schools, he advised the parents to monitor what their children were doing and what use they are putting the mobile phones and computers to. “Change in the mindset of the people is the need of the hour. We should not treat woman as a plaything. We should respect her,” he stressed

Commenting on the impact of the technology on the children and youth, he said technology should be used for good, like the State government is doing it to ensure fruits of development and welfare reach everyone. “It should not be misused. We will do all we can for controlling the pornographic sites and if not, how to address the issue,” he assured.

Stating that POCSO and latest amendments to certain sections of the IPC were brought in to give stricter punishments to the offenders, the Chief Minister stressed the need for disposal of such cases in a time bound manner.

He said a committee would be formed in a month with officials form core department to come out with action plan to deal with such cases.

On the occasion, he explained how he is extending support to the victims. He said he even adopted the victim of Dachepalli and will act as her guardian. “Whenever such cases come to my notice, I will try to do justice and now I am thinking to evolve a mechanism for the welfare of such victims,” he said.

Earlier in the day, rallies condemning the sexuall assaults against minor girls and women were held at many places across the State.