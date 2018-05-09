Home Cities Vijayawada

Academy founder goes on fast, seeks apology from archer V Jyothi Surekha

Cherukuri Satyanarayana along with his wife Krishna Kumari launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the tomb of his son late archer Lenin in Gunadala, demanding an apology from her.

International Archer V Jyothi Surekha at her residence in Vijayawada. (EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations levelled by international archer V Jyothi Surekha, Volga Archery Academy founder Cherukuri Satyanarayana along with his wife Krishna Kumari on Tuesday launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the tomb of his son late archer Lenin in Gunadala, demanding an apology from her and her father Surendra Kumar.

A few days ago, the state government issued an order sanctioning Rs 15 lakh of the total Rs 1 crore cash incentive announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to Jyothi Surekha after she was conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award, to Satyanarayana, treating him as the coach of the archer.

Irked by the government’s decision to reward Satyanarayana, Surekha threatened to launch an indefinite strike from Monday. TDP MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad along with Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Ankamma Chowdary held talks with the archer and her father Surendra Kumar and settled the matter by issuing another order stating that the entire cash incentive of Rs 1 crore would be handed over to her.

‘’I am unaware of the government’s order giving me a share in the cash incentive announced for Jyothi Surekha. The government might have considered me a nominee in the absence of my late son Lenin. I never wrote any letter to the SAAP for a share in the cash incentive announced to the archer. Surekha has betrayed the master,’’ alleged Satyanarayana.

The Volga Archery Academy founder also pointed out that Arjuna Award was conferred on Jyothi Surekha after several recommendations by various persons. ‘’How can the archer enjoy the cash incentive and benefits announced by the state government, while representing the Petroleum Sports Board. It’s nothing but violation of norms. Surekha along with her father is resorting to mud-slinging in her haste to get hold of 500 sq.yard house plot in Vijayawada and Group-I post announced by the government,” Satyanarayana alleged.

Several sports associations backed the agitation launched by Satyanarayana and demanded an apology from Surekha for her derogatory remarks. In the evening, police swung into action and shifted Satyanarayana to new Government General Hospital.

Efforts to reach   Surendra Kumar on phone for his response to the allegations made by Satyanarayana, failed.

