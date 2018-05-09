Tollywood producer’s son feared drowned

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Bhargav Reddy, son of Tollywood producer late S Gopal Reddy, was feared drowned at Pambali Coast in Vakadu mandal on Tuesday. His body was found between Anjalapuram and Srinivasapuram villages in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhargav Reddy (47), a resident of Chennai came to Vakadu on Monday evening to interact with the staff of his hatchery. He reportedly went to the sea coast along with his pet dog and did not come back. His staff launched a search for him on Tuesday morning and found his body. It is suspected that Bhargav and his pet dog ventured into the sea and were caught in a huge tidal wave resulting in the tragedy.

“Bhargav Reddy came to Pambali village at around 4.30 pm. After interacting with the staff at the hatchery, he paid electricity bills and wages to them. Further, he went to the sea coast along with his pet at around 5.30 pm on Monday and did not return,” said Vakadu Circle Inspector U Satyanarayana. He said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.