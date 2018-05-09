Home Cities Vijayawada

Tollywood producer’s son feared drowned

Bhargav Reddy, son of Tollywood producer late S Gopal Reddy, was feared drowned at Pambali Coast in Vakadu mandal on Tuesday.

Published: 09th May 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Bhargav Reddy, son of Tollywood producer late S Gopal Reddy, was feared drowned at Pambali Coast in Vakadu mandal on Tuesday. His body was found between Anjalapuram and Srinivasapuram villages in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, Bhargav Reddy (47), a resident of Chennai came to Vakadu on Monday evening to interact with the staff of his hatchery. He reportedly went to the sea coast along with his pet dog and did not come back. His staff launched a search for him on Tuesday morning and found his body. It is suspected that Bhargav and his pet dog ventured into the sea and were caught in a huge tidal wave resulting in the tragedy.  

“Bhargav Reddy came to Pambali village at around 4.30 pm. After interacting with the staff at the hatchery, he paid electricity bills and wages to them. Further, he went to the sea coast along with his pet at around 5.30 pm on Monday and did not return,” said Vakadu Circle Inspector U Satyanarayana. He said that a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhargav Reddy S Gopal Reddy

Comments

More from this section

Academy founder goes on fast, seeks apology from archer V Jyothi Surekha

35 quintals PDS rice seized in Vijayawada

‘Why react when matter is sub judice?’

IPL2018
Videos
Border Road Organisation conducts snow clearing operation at Baralacha Pass
Police arrest two Naxals in Chhattigarh’s Dantewada
Gallery
Government employees and teachers arriving in Chennai to take part in the plan to lay siege on the State secretariat urging the government to fulfil their demands, have been arrested by police personnel at various entry points to city including Vandalur and Koyambedu bus terminus from early morning today. (Express Photo | P Jawahar)
Government employees and teachers arrested in Chennai ahead of protest march at Tamil Nadu secretariat
Divine designs floated up the red carpet at Monday's religion-themed Met Gala in shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The annual fundraising fete in New York brings out Hollywood's elite for an even
IN PHOTOS | Hollywood who's who rock the Met Gala red carpet with Catholic-themed fashion