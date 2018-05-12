Home Cities Vijayawada

7.7 sq km solar array to power Amaravati, electric vehicles

AGC, at the heart of city, has ‘green spine’ running along its length: Foster + Partner

Published: 12th May 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Proposed design for Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Amaravati Government Complex, where all the administrative buildings of the State government are proposed to come up, will have a 7.7 sq km off-site solar array to power the core capital region. Almost all the buildings in the AGC will be powered by solar panels, which will also take care of the energy requirements of not just the operational needs of the buildings, but also of electric vehicles.

After visiting Amaravati on Monday, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners, Norman Foster, said the capital of Andhra Pradesh is being developed with ‘sustainability’ as its principle. According to a press release from the British architecture and engineering firm, Norman Foster said, “The design [of the AGC] brings together our decades-long research into sustainable cities, incorporating the latest technologies that are currently being developed in India.”

It maybe noted that Foster + Partners is designing the master plan of 217 sq km capital Amaravati, besides giving the detailed design of ‘iconic’ Legislative Assembly and High Court complex, and the five-tower Secretariat building. Around the AGC will be 13 plazas, which will be a mixed-use development area, representing and signifying each of the 13 districts of the State.

The press release from the Foster + Partner further said the AGC occupies the heart of the city with a ‘green spine’ -- with greenery and water bodies -- running along its length. “Recycling and reusing the water for irrigation would be adopted. The green spine would be irrigated with recycled water,” the representatives of the firm said. 

Later in the day, the CRDA officials held a meeting to finalise the landscaping of the housing projects being built in the capital. They deliberated on creation of walkways, sitting areas, playing arenas for children, shaded galleries, and other facilities. The CRDA commissioner asked the representatives of L&T, Shapoorji and Pallonji and NCC Ltd, which are constructing 61 towers for officials and legislators, to improve the designs of entry points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
solar power

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

TTD-ASI row: IYR for action on TDP’s IT wing

None can finish off Telugu Desam, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Raid on Vijayawada fruit market: Rampant use of illegal chemicals found

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood