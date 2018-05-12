Home Cities Vijayawada

Five women kabaddi players accuse Andhra Pradesh association secretary V Veera Lankaiah of sexual harassment

The Kabaddi players claimed that Lankaiah sold about 30 Form-2 certificates for lakhs of rupees and demanded sexual favours from the players who approached him for the issuance of the certificate.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Five women kabaddi players and Krishna district kabaddi association secretary lodged a complaint with the Vijayawada police, on Friday, against the AP Kabaddi Association state secretary V Veera Lankaiah accusing him of sexual harassment and selling Form-2 certificates. Following the complaint, Vijayawada police summoned the secretary for questioning. “We will question both parties over the issue before taking action,” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Gajarao Bhupal said. Form-2 is a certificate issued by the sports association authenticating a person’s achievement in a particular sport, which is required to apply for government jobs under sports quota.

The players--P Sunitha and her namesake, KLV Ramana, S Goutami and P Dhana Lakshmi--and Krishna Kabaddi Association Secretary Yalamanchili Srikanth alleged that Veera Lankaiah had sold about 30 Form-2 certificates for lakhs of rupees and demanded sexual favours from the women players who approached him regarding the issuance of the certificate. 

“His acts are affecting employment prospects of women kabaddi players in the state. When we applied for Form-2 certificates, he insulted and asked us to fulfil his demands,” the five kabaddi players said. 
Addressing the media on Thursday, P Sunitha, who has played for the national team, said she was selected for a job in the Railways, but when she approached Veera Lankaiah for Form-2, he demanded that she either pay him or ‘come to my house’.   

Srikanth added that the Kabbadi Association Secretary had sexually harassed women players in the past and was also behind the death of a sportsperson in 1995.  “He has been in the post of the secretary for two decades, which is against the rules. He should be removed from the post,” he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
kabaddi Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association sexual harassment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

TTD-ASI row: IYR for action on TDP’s IT wing

None can finish off Telugu Desam, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Raid on Vijayawada fruit market: Rampant use of illegal chemicals found

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood