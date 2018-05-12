Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Owners who gave up land for Gannavaram Airport expansion to get plots soon

The state government had decided to take over 450 acres of land for airport expansion under LPS after the locals showed interest in the scheme as they would get plots in capital Amaravati. 

Published: 12th May 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Gannavaram Airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has almost finalised the layout for the returnable plots to be given to the Gannavaram landholders, who had given their lands last year under land pooling scheme (LPS) for the expansion of the airport. The commissioner of the body, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that a meeting would be held with the landholders shortly regarding the same.

According to the information, the CRDA will release a draft notification regarding the plot allotments in the next few days. “The landholders can raise objections and make suggestions, if any, within 30 days of the issuance of the notification. After examining them, and post consultation with the landowners, we will release the final notification,” the commissioner said. Sreedhar further said after the final notification, plots would be returned to the landholders through lottery.

The CRDA Commissioner had informed the same to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the recently held two-day Collectors’ Conference as well. It maybe recalled that the state government had decided to take over 450 acres of land for airport expansion under LPS after the locals showed interest in the scheme as they would get plots in capital Amaravati. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gannavaram Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

TTD-ASI row: IYR for action on TDP’s IT wing

None can finish off Telugu Desam, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Raid on Vijayawada fruit market: Rampant use of illegal chemicals found

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood