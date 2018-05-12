Vijayawada: Owners who gave up land for Gannavaram Airport expansion to get plots soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) has almost finalised the layout for the returnable plots to be given to the Gannavaram landholders, who had given their lands last year under land pooling scheme (LPS) for the expansion of the airport. The commissioner of the body, Cherukuri Sreedhar, said that a meeting would be held with the landholders shortly regarding the same.

According to the information, the CRDA will release a draft notification regarding the plot allotments in the next few days. “The landholders can raise objections and make suggestions, if any, within 30 days of the issuance of the notification. After examining them, and post consultation with the landowners, we will release the final notification,” the commissioner said. Sreedhar further said after the final notification, plots would be returned to the landholders through lottery.

The CRDA Commissioner had informed the same to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during the recently held two-day Collectors’ Conference as well. It maybe recalled that the state government had decided to take over 450 acres of land for airport expansion under LPS after the locals showed interest in the scheme as they would get plots in capital Amaravati.