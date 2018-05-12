Home Cities Vijayawada

Volga Archery Academy founder calls off hunger strike after assurance from SAAP Chairman

The SAAP chairman also promised that he would make sure that the government allot some funds to Volga Archery Academy.

Published: 12th May 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

Young archers in support of Cherukuri Satyanarayana during his indefinite hunger stir in city on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Volga Archery Academy founder Cherukuri Satyanarayana, who demanded an apology for the allegations made against him by Arjuna awardee and international archer V Jyothi Surekha, called off his protest on Friday after the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Ankamma Chowdary promised to take his  demands into consideration.

Jyothi Surekha had alleged that the SAAP diverted a certain amount from the cash incentive, she was promised by the government, to Satyanarayana. Following this, the well-known coach launched his fast near late archer Lenin’s tomb in Gunadala on Tuesday. Despite shifting him to the government hospital, he continued his indefinite hunger strike.  

On Friday, Ankamma Chowdary went to the hospital and requested the couple to call off their indefinite protest and said that his name would be proposed for the Dronacharya Award. The SAAP chairman also promised that he would make sure that the government allot some funds to Volga Archery Academy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Volga Archery Academy V Jyothi Surekha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

TTD-ASI row: IYR for action on TDP’s IT wing

None can finish off Telugu Desam, asserts Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Raid on Vijayawada fruit market: Rampant use of illegal chemicals found

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood