Volga Archery Academy founder calls off hunger strike after assurance from SAAP Chairman

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Volga Archery Academy founder Cherukuri Satyanarayana, who demanded an apology for the allegations made against him by Arjuna awardee and international archer V Jyothi Surekha, called off his protest on Friday after the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Ankamma Chowdary promised to take his demands into consideration.

Jyothi Surekha had alleged that the SAAP diverted a certain amount from the cash incentive, she was promised by the government, to Satyanarayana. Following this, the well-known coach launched his fast near late archer Lenin’s tomb in Gunadala on Tuesday. Despite shifting him to the government hospital, he continued his indefinite hunger strike.

On Friday, Ankamma Chowdary went to the hospital and requested the couple to call off their indefinite protest and said that his name would be proposed for the Dronacharya Award. The SAAP chairman also promised that he would make sure that the government allot some funds to Volga Archery Academy.