Fact-finding panel terms Gadchiroli encounters fake

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) has demanded that the Maharashtra government register a murder case against the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli SP for involving in the encounters happened at Boria Kasnasur and Nainar of Bhamragarh tehsil of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on April 22 and 23.

A group of activists, who belong to Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisations, Indian Association of People’s Lawyers and Women Against State Repression and Sexual Violence formed into a fact-finding committee (FCF) had visited the villages in Gadchiroli between May 5 and 7.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CLC AP State general secretary Ch Chandrasekhar and one of the members in the FCF said that the C-60 police and CRPF surrounded the Maoists on all sides and opened fire indiscriminately by using sophisticated weapons like Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) with an intention to kill them. ‘’How can it be possible for the police personnel to survive without injuries in the encounter with the Maoists,’’ Sudhakar questioned.

The other demands of the FCF include halting of Operation Green Hunt and initiation of legal action against the police for their indifferent attitude towards the victims, moving away of paramilitary C60 police camps from Gadchiroli district and withdrawal of stay imposed by the Supreme Court over the verdict given by High Court Full Bench in 2009 to stop the encounter murders.