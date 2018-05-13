Home Cities Vijayawada

Fact-finding panel terms Gadchiroli encounters fake

The AP Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) has demanded that the Maharashtra government register a murder case against the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli SP for involving in th

Published: 13th May 2018 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) has demanded that the Maharashtra government register a murder case against the C60 commandos and Gadchiroli SP for involving in the encounters happened at Boria Kasnasur and Nainar of Bhamragarh tehsil of Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra on April 22 and 23.

A group of activists, who belong to Coordination of Democratic Rights Organisations, Indian Association of People’s Lawyers and Women Against State Repression and Sexual Violence formed into a fact-finding committee (FCF) had visited the villages in Gadchiroli between May 5 and 7. 

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, CLC AP State general secretary Ch Chandrasekhar and one of the members in the FCF said that the C-60 police and CRPF surrounded the Maoists on all sides and opened fire indiscriminately by using sophisticated  weapons like Under Barrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL) with an intention to kill them. ‘’How can it be possible for the police personnel to survive without injuries in the encounter with the Maoists,’’ Sudhakar questioned. 

The other demands of the FCF include halting of Operation Green Hunt and initiation of legal action against the police for their indifferent attitude towards the victims, moving away of paramilitary C60 police camps from Gadchiroli district and withdrawal of stay imposed by the Supreme Court over the verdict given by High Court Full Bench in 2009 to stop the encounter murders.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

6-year polytechnic engineering course likely to begin from this year in Andhra Pradesh

No security lapse during Amit Shah’s visit: DGP M Malakondaiah

Don’t politicise Alipiri issue: Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate