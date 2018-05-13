Vijayawada: BJP leaders meet DGP M Malakondaiah, seek stern action against Amit Shah attackers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP leaders met DGP M Malakondaiah here on Saturday and submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the TDP activists who attacked Amit Shah in Tirupati. They said they would take ‘necessary political action’ if the State government failed to bring to book those responsible for the attack on the convoy of the BJP president.

Seeking a thorough enquiry into the incident, MLC Somu Veerraju and other State leaders urged the DGP to initiate criminal proceedings against the culprits without bowing to pressure from the ruling party. They further requested the State police chief to initiate disciplinary action against the Tirupati urban police for failing to provide adequate security to Amit Shah.

“We request you to book the culprits under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code without being influenced by the party in power. The BJP State unit is not convinced by the crocodile tears of the TDP. If action is not taken, the BJP will take necessary political action,” they said in the memorandum submitted to the DGP.

Before meeting the DGP at Mangalagiri, Veerraju held a press conference in Vijayawada, and held Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the incident at Alipiri. “Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should apologise to the BJP national president. If Chandrababu Naidu is honest and sincere as he claims, he should ensure that action is taken against the police officials, and his party activists responsible for the incident,” he demanded.

Referring to Naidu’s alleged threat to have Narendra Modi arrested after Gujarat riots in 2002, Veerraju said, “That shows the culture of the TDP. Their culture is to oust the founder of their own party and throw chappal at him.”

He criticised the TDP chief for misleading the people of the State on the Special Category Status (SCS) issue. “The fight for SCS is just a disguise to target the BJP. Otherwise, why would the CM, who hailed the special package, take a U-turn and demand the non-existent SCS?” he wondered. When asked about the remarks of his party colleague GVL Narasimha Rao to ‘expect the unexpected in the State political scene’, Veerraju said, “Unexpected change means getting a new State president, and going effectively to the people to expose the TDP.”