Vijayawada: Over 2,000 drunk driving cases registered in four months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 2,066 drunk driving cases were registered in 2018 during special drives held across the city and total fine of Rs 30 lakhs were collected from the violators, DCP T Ramaprasada Rao (incharge-traffic), said.The city police are conducting regular enforcement drives at many key locations in Vijayawada to curb road mishaps and rash driving.

One such drive was held on Sunday at Y V Rao Estates, Varadhi, Ramavarappadu ring, Benz Circle, Budameru bridge, Padavala Revu, Durga Temple road and Yanamalakuduru junction where 223 cases of driving under influence of alcohol were registered. Police seized 169 two-wheelers, 18 auto-rickshaws, 33 cars and three lorries.

Most of the people booked were between 20 and 30-years-old, who were counselled by police on Monday at Vyas Complex. They will be presented before a court on Tuesday. However, the hefty penalties and previous counselling sessions given to the violators seems to have little effect on the motorists as drunk driving cases are regularly being registered in the city.

“Despite police conducting checks almost every day to cut down on accidents and rash driving under the influence of alcohol, some people are least bothered and recklessly drive their auto-rickshaws, bikes, trucks and mini trucks on the city roads. We will impose fines and stringent action will be taken against the violators,” the DCP said.

He warned the driving licences for repeat offenders would be cancelled, adding. Courts have punished 120 violators booked for the same this year, he added.“Due to their negligence, the innocent people face problems. We are repeatedly requesting the auto-rickshaw drivers to avoid drunk driving and take care of the safety of the commuters,” Rao added.

