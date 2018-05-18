Home Cities Vijayawada

Five more Andhra Pradesh students conquer Mount Everest

Five students of Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare Schools in the state summited Mount Everest on Thursday.

Published: 18th May 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

G Raju from Golugonda of Visakhapatnam, I Venkatesh from Chittedu village of Nellore, Prasanna Kumar from Addateegala of East Godavari, Bhanu Surya Prakash from Kothuru of East Godavari and J Praveen from Pedavegi of West Godavari have successfully completed their expedition.

The five youngsters were trained and sponsored by the Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments. Nineteen youth from AP were selected for the expedition this year -- six of whom were trained and sponsored by the Youth Services Department and the others by the Social Welfare and Tribal Welfare departments.

G Raju, a Class 12 student from AP Tribal Welfare Residential School, Visakhapatnam, summited at 4.45 am. The 19-year-old achieved this feat in his first attempt. At approximately 4:15 am, J Praveen, 20, from Pedavegi of West Godavari reached the peak with his Sherpa guide.

Prasanna Kumar and Bhanu Surya Prakash reached the highest point on earth at 4.50 am. I Venkatesh joined them at 7 am.

