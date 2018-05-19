Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh: Kanaka Durga temple to provide boarding for pilgrims

The authorities have mooted for construction of guest rooms and cottages at the proposed blocks two and three at the devasthanam site in Gollapudi. 

Published: 19th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Kanaka Durga temple authorities have planned to provide accommodation facility to the tourists and devotees who come to visit the shrine. The authorities have mooted for construction of guest rooms and cottages at the proposed blocks two and three at the devasthanam site in Gollapudi. 

With an estimated cost of Rs 13.7 crore, the temple authorities have proposed construction of 36 guest rooms in each block, which would have three floors with plinth area of 795 square metres  for first and second floors, and 872 square metre for the ground floor.

Area of each room would be around 51.9 square metre. The construction of the two blocks would take place in a 13.46-acre land.At present, hundreds of devotees are being accommodated at dormitory sheds developed with support from CV Reddy Charities. Apart from these, the majority of the pilgrims rely on private hotels for accommodation. 

Addressing the media recently, M Padma, the executive officer of the temple, had said: “As our focus lies in developing the temple, we are working towards the construction of guest houses to make the pilgrims’ stay more comfortable.”

