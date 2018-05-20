Meet on environmental issues of Amaravati today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Organisations like Jal Biradari, Ekta Parishad, Science Public Interest, Design Studios and Jal Jan Jodi will conduct an awareness session here on Sunday to explain the public about the present state of degrading environment in the state capital Amaravati and the efforts being taken to improve it.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, social activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana found fault with the CRDA, which had stated that there were no agricultural lands in the Capital and that it did not come under the purview of a flood zone and floodplain.

To address the issue, renowned social activists Dr Rajendra Singh--also known as 'Waterman of India', Prof Vikram Soni (soil expert), Romi Khosla (reputed economist and landscape architect), PV Rajagopal (founder of Ekta Parishad), former minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao and politician Kapil Mishra would participate in the session scheduled to be held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Auditorium on Sunday at 4:30 pm.