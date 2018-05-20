Home Cities Vijayawada

National Dental Expo-2018 takes off on grand note

With the help of advanced technology in the field of dentistry, treating various dental problems has become easier, said CEO of My Dentist Choice.

Published: 20th May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the help of advanced technology in the field of dentistry, treating various dental problems has become easier, Dr P Sivaprasad, CEO of My Dentist Choice, said on the occasion of National Dental Expo-2018, which took off on a grand note here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the two-day event, Dr Sivaprasad added, "Our motto is to use advanced equipment, which is easy to use and also affordable. Oral health plays a vital role for healthy metabolism and it should not be neglected."

Dr Ajay Banerjee, secretary of National Dental Association (AP Chapter), urged everyone above the age of 14 years to get dental checkup at least once a year.

Other doctors who took part in the expo said more positive outcomes were achieved as a result of collaboration of dentists from countries like Germany, Israel and Japan. As many as 1,500 dentists from across the country are taking part in the expo.

