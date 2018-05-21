Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Amaravati a tragedy in the making’, says renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh

Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh, who is also known as the waterman of India, termed Amaravati “a tragedy in the making”. 

Published: 21st May 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Renowned water conservationist Rajendra Singh, who is also known as the waterman of India, termed Amaravati “a tragedy in the making”. He said that the dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with regard to capital construction is not only in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, but also would spell doom to the entire State.

Participating in a programme ‘Need For Nature Protection’ here on Sunday, Rajendra Singh observed that the State government is creating a dangerous lanscape in the name of Amaravati. “The NGT has given a clearance after laying certain conditions which can’t be bypassed. But the AP government has not been following any of them. Naidu is being dictatoria,” Rajendra Singh said.
He called for the rejuvenation of Krishna river. 

“The State government is not bothered about Krishna river, which is clearly evident from the master plan of Amaravati. They are creating the capital on the floodplains, which will affect the river. When I made a few suggestions, Naidu said that he is developing a massive greenery in the capital. But, only greenery is not sufficient,” he said.Vikram Soni and Romi Khosla. the architects of ‘Natural Cities’ concept, said that the development model adopted by the State government was a failed experiment. 

