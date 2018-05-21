Home Cities Vijayawada

HPT asked to provide designs for Bandar Canal beautification in Vijayawada

In an effort to realise the canal beautification project in the city, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has asked the representatives of HPT Consultant to design a comprehensive plan for developing

Published: 21st May 2018 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to realise the canal beautification project in the city, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has asked the representatives of HPT Consultant to design a comprehensive plan for developing greenery on the Bandar Canal bund stretch between Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Screw Bridge Junction. 

The civic body chief accompanied by officials of Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Ahmedabad-based HPT Consultant inspected the ongoing landscaping works being taken up on the canal bund stretch. He instructed the officials to develop iron fencing adjacent to the canal bund to prevent the indiscriminate dumping of wastes into the canals.Nivas informed the consultant company about the greenery and landscapes developed on the Ryves and Eluru canal bunds by the Corporation. He asked them to develop designs for transforming the canal bund stretches. The VMCchief also directed the horticulture officials to provide assistance for the consultant firm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amaravati Development Corporation ADC HPT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Official held for creating Rs 4-crore fake land document in Vijayawada

Sexual harassment: Kabaddi players get support of BC leaders in Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to raise revenue from commercial spaces

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding