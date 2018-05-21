HPT asked to provide designs for Bandar Canal beautification in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an effort to realise the canal beautification project in the city, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has asked the representatives of HPT Consultant to design a comprehensive plan for developing greenery on the Bandar Canal bund stretch between Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Screw Bridge Junction.

The civic body chief accompanied by officials of Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Ahmedabad-based HPT Consultant inspected the ongoing landscaping works being taken up on the canal bund stretch. He instructed the officials to develop iron fencing adjacent to the canal bund to prevent the indiscriminate dumping of wastes into the canals.Nivas informed the consultant company about the greenery and landscapes developed on the Ryves and Eluru canal bunds by the Corporation. He asked them to develop designs for transforming the canal bund stretches. The VMCchief also directed the horticulture officials to provide assistance for the consultant firm.