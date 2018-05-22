Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police: Gutkha worth Rs 15 lakh seized in city, nine held

In a major catch, Vijayawada police confiscated huge quantity of banned tobacco products worth `15 lakh after conducting raids at beetle shops and tobacco processing units in the city.

Published: 22nd May 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Police produce the accused before media on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a major catch, Vijayawada police confiscated huge quantity of banned tobacco products worth Rs 15 lakh after conducting raids at beetle shops and tobacco processing units in the city.
The officials seized several cartons containing 88,764 gutkha packets of various brands, including RR, Amber, Miraj, Sagar and Baba Zarda. Nine persons were arrested for possessing the banned products.
Presenting the arrested before the media on Monday, in-charge Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Shaik Nawab Jaan said the accused had formed a group and supplied the banned tobacco products to beetle shops in Vijayawada and villages in West Godavari and Guntur districts.

The accused were identified as  Shaik Saibi of Vijayawada, Kella Ramarao of  West Godavari district, Ch Prasad of Tadepalligudem, Mannem Srilekha, Paleti Gopi and Sambu Venkata Subrahmanyam of Guntur and Rasamsetti Ramesh, Dasari Paidi Reddy and D Subrahmanyam of Rajamahendravaram.

Acting on a tip-off that few persons were running the racket in the guise of tobacco processing units, Ajit Singh Nagar police and Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths conducted raids and seized the stock, along with the machinery. The police also found two kilogram of ganja from the accused. “The accused tried to expand their business in Vijayawada and Guntur with the help of Shaik Saibi and Mannem Srilekha. The packing of the tobacco products was done in a rented shop,” said Shaik Nawab Jaan. Also, a manhunt was initiated to nab the absconding member of the gang.

