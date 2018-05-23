Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has own logic in attending JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy’s event

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his main objective of attending the swearing-in ceremony of JD (S) leader Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister in Bengaluru on Wednesday was to garner the support of regional parties for achieving special category status as well as securing the rights of the State.

Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to share the dais with Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, whom he blamed for the problems facing the State, has raised many eyebrows.

However, Chandrababu Naidu had his own logic and said he was going to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government to interact with leaders of regional parties.

“On the one hand, we will continue our fight in the State and on the other we will prepare the groundwork for pressuring the Centre in the next Parliament session,’’ the Chief Minister said while addressing the Dharma Porata Deeksha in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday evening.

The Chief Minister also recalled that he had played a crucial role in making Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda as Prime Minister in 1996 in his capacity as the convenor of the United Front.