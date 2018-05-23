Ice cream units raided by Food Safety and Vigilance in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Food Safety and Vigilance officials carried out joint raids at various private ice cream manufacturing units in the city on Tuesday.Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer M Ravindranath Babu, DSP K Vijaya Paul, Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao led the simultaneous raids in the ice cream manufacturing units across the city.

During the raids, officials noticed that a few traders are operating the units without obtaining necessary permissions and manufacturing the food items in an unhygienic environment.

From the units, officials collected as many as eight samples of ice creams for testing and sent to laboratory.

Officials also observed that the manufacturers were adulterating ice creams by mixing non-ISI certified milk powder, expired synthetic colours and electrolysis chemical powders.

“Ice cream manufacturers should be careful as the products are mostly consumed by children. Stringent action will be initiated against manufacturers if products fail to meet standards,” Assistant Food Controller N Purnachandra Rao said.